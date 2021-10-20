Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) investors will be pleased with their impressive 121% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) share price is 121% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! We note the stock price is up 2.3% in the last seven days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Cirrus Logic achieved compound earnings per share growth of 27% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 30% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Cirrus Logic's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Cirrus Logic shareholders are up 17% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 9% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Cirrus Logic by clicking this link.

