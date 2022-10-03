Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) earnings growth rate lags the 4.8% CAGR delivered to shareholders

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 27% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 17% in the last year.

Although Cirrus Logic has shed US$376m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Cirrus Logic managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.8% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.03 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:CRUS Earnings Per Share Growth October 3rd 2022

We know that Cirrus Logic has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Cirrus Logic's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Cirrus Logic shares lost 17% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 5% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Cirrus Logic .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

