Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Cirrus Logic CRUS delivered better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year over year.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.1%. The bottom line rose 19% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $2.13.

Top-Line Details

Total revenues of $548.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3% and increased 12.9% year over year.

During the fiscal third quarter, the top line was driven by increasing demand for high-performance mixed-signal content shipping for smartphones as well as higher demand for fast-charging ICs in smartphones and audio products in laptops. Cirrus Logic ramped up shipments of boosted amplifiers and haptic drivers ahead of upcoming product launches.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Along with increasing investments in R&D, Cirrus Logic is accelerating sales momentum and executing strategic initiatives, which will help achieve sustainable growth over the next year. As part of its strategic initiatives, the company is consistently focused on strengthening presence among its Android customers and ramping up shipments for the leading laptop original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”).

The Texas-based company rearranged its reportable segments and created a separate category during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, namely High-Performance Mixed-Signal and Audio.

Cirrus Logic’s High-Performance Mixed-Signal segment includes a few of its non-audio products and contributed 37.6% to total revenues in the fiscal third quarter. Revenues from the same division surged 98.7% year over year to $206.5 million on solid strong demand for its camera controllers, haptics & sensing and recently acquired fast-charging solutions. During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the segment contributed 33% to total revenues.

The Audio segment sales declined 10.5% to $341.9 million and made up 62.4% of the total revenues.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross profit of $289.8 million climbed 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) to 52.8%.

Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP operating expenses rose 9.2% year over year to $115.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of $174.2 million increased 19.4% year over year. Moreover, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 180 bps to 31.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and marketable securities of $198.8 million compared with the $394.9 million seen at the end of the previous quarter.

Accounts receivables were $326.1 million compared with $281 million recorded in the prior quarter.

During the fiscal third quarter, the company reported $135.9 million as cash used from operations.

The company repurchased 500,783 shares worth $40 million in the quarter under review. As of Dec 25, 2021, the company has $267.5 million worth of shares remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects revenues between $400 million and $440 million. At the mid-point, the guidance suggests growth of approximately 43% year over year.

Gross margin is expected in the range of 51-53%.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Cirrus currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Cadence Design Systems CDNS. While Broadcom and Apple sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Cadence carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $33.03 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.41%. Shares of Broadcom have increased 26.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.03 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 12.5%.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 30.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadence 2021 earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 18.2%.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11%. Shares of CDNS have returned 12.1% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.