Cirrus Logic's Balance Sheet Strength Fuels Diversification Push

Cirrus Logic CRUS ended fiscal 2026 with roughly $1.2 billion in cash and investments with no outstanding debt, underscoring ample financial flexibility. Out of this, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities stood at $887.7 million.

This financial strength is cushioned by solid cash generation. The company generated $650.6 million, with a free cash flow of $635.8 million in fiscal 2026. Such cash flow provides a solid foundation for increased investment, particularly as Cirrus plans to step up R&D spending to boost innovation in fiscal 2027.

The company’s fortified balance sheet supports a push into new markets, positioning it for long-term diversification. This diversification strategy is important as semiconductor markets tend to be cyclical. Expanding across multiple end markets can help stabilize revenues and reduce dependence on any single product category.

CRUS is focused on expanding HPMS products in smartphones and leveraging its IP to expand into new applications and markets such as industrial, imaging, automotive and professional audio.



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A key highlight from the most recent earnings announcement was its expansion into new smartphone silicon categories, including next-generation camera controllers and smart power ICs for 3D sensing.

The company expects its SAM in the mixed-signal market to expand from $7.4 billion in 2026 to $9 billion in 2030, driven by growth in both audio and high-performance mixed-signal segments.

CRUS’ PC business continues to gain traction. The company’s expansion into laptops and PCs helps reduce concentration risk while opening new long-term revenue streams.

At the same time, Cirrus continues to return capital to its shareholders. In fiscal 2026, CRUS returned $280 million to its shareholders through the repurchase of 2.5 million shares. As of March 28, 2026, the company had $274.1 million worth of shares under its existing share repurchase authorization.

With strong momentum in PCs, emerging AI opportunities and a clear roadmap for diversification, Cirrus appears well-positioned to convert its billion-dollar cash pile into a catalyst for sustained growth.

Financial Resources of Competitors

Texas Instruments TXN is a leading name in the semiconductor space. As of March 31, 2026, the cash and short-term investment balance was $5.1 billion, while the long-term debt was $12.9 billion. Operating cash flow was approximately $1.52 billion in the first quarter of 2026. During the first quarter, it repurchased stocks worth $158 million and paid $1.29 billion in dividends.

Texas Instruments remains focused on expansion. Growth in the newly classified data center end market has emerged as a compelling development. Texas Instruments also continues to strengthen its dominance in the industrial and automotive sectors.

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is a fabless semiconductor company that designs high-performance, low-power system-on-chips primarily for mobile devices, while expanding into PCs, automotive, IoT, XR and AI.

For the six months ended March 29, 2026, Qualcomm generated $7.4 billion of net cash from operating activities. The company had $5.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $14.8 billion of long-term debt. It remains to be seen how Qualcomm manages the huge debt burden in the near future, given the decline in profitability and growing competition.

Qualcomm continues to enhance shareholder returns. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, it returned $3.7 billion to stockholders, including $2.8 billion in share repurchases and $945 million in dividends.

CRUS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRUS have lost 4.8% in the past month against the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 8.6%.



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CRUS is trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 16.83, lower than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 33.96.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS’ earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised up marginally over the past 60 days.



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CRUS currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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