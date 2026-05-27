Cirrus Logic vs. Skyworks: Which Chip Stock is the Smarter Buy?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS both are benefiting from rising semiconductor demand tied to premium smartphones, AI-enabled devices and next-generation connectivity technologies. While Cirrus Logic is expanding deeper into mixed-signal, audio and power solutions, Skyworks is strengthening its RF leadership across mobile, Wi-Fi, automotive and data center markets. Recent earnings commentary from both companies highlighted solid execution, improving diversification efforts and confidence in long-term growth opportunities, though each still faces margin pressures, customer concentration risks and broader industry uncertainties.

Cirrus Logic is focused on leveraging its expertise in audio and high-performance mixed-signal technologies to expand beyond its core smartphone business into PCs, imaging, industrial and power-related applications. Skyworks, on the other hand, is emphasizing RF complexity growth, AI-driven connectivity demand and large multiyear design opportunities, while also preparing for its planned merger with Qorvo.

Let’s evaluate their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuations to determine which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for CRUS

Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand across its smartphone and PC businesses, helping the company deliver record fiscal 2026 revenue of $2 billion, up 5% year over year. On the lastearnings call management highlighted record earnings, supported by continued execution and a more favorable product mix.

Also, the company’s sustained strength in its core smartphone and mixed-signal portfolio bodes well. CRUS reported robust demand for its custom boosted amplifiers and 22-nanometer smart codecs, which are expected to benefit from extended life cycles and provide longer-term revenue visibility. Cirrus also emphasized strong customer engagement around future camera controller products and highlighted progress in advanced battery and power technologies, including development work tied to smart power ICs for future Face ID-related applications.

Cirrus Logic is also seeing growing diversification beyond smartphones. The company delivered strong PC revenue growth in fiscal 2026 through share gains across all PC segments and rising adoption of SDCA-related designs. On the lastearnings call management noted that SDCA revenue tripled during the year and represented nearly 60% of total PC revenue. The company also pointed to expanding opportunities across professional audio, automotive, industrial imaging and other general market products, while indicating continued momentum heading into fiscal 2027.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Cirrus Logic provided guidance that points to continued healthy demand. The company expects revenue between $430 million and $490 million, implying 3% sequential growth and 13% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the guidance.



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However, Cirrus Logic remains exposed to smartphone market fluctuations and customer concentration risks. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue declined 23% sequentially because of lower smartphone unit volumes, underscoring the continued dependence of its business on handset demand patterns and seasonal trends.

Cirrus Logic faces significant customer concentration risk, with approximately 89% of fiscal 2025 revenue tied to Apple’s iPhone business. Any slowdown in iPhone demand or continued weakness in the Android market could materially pressure the company’s revenue growth and profitability.

Margins and expenses also faced pressure during the fourth quarter. Gross margin declined year over year due primarily to higher freight expenses, while operating expenses increased because of higher employee-related costs. Management further stated that operating expenses are expected to rise in fiscal 2027 as the company increases R&D spending to capitalize on future growth opportunities and broaden its product portfolio.

The Case for SWKS

Skyworks is benefiting from strong momentum across both its mobile and broad markets businesses. The company exceeded quarterly guidance for both revenue and earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2026, supported by healthy sell-through, strong execution on new product launches and solid demand across mobile, Wi-Fi, data center and automotive markets. On the lastearnings call management noted that channel inventories remain lean and demand trends across customers continue to stay healthy.

Recently, Skyworks secured a multi-generational Android design win, which is expected to generate more than $1 billion in revenue through 2030. Management described the opportunity as an incremental business within the premium smartphone segment and emphasized that the win reflects the company’s RF technology leadership and strong long-term collaboration with the customer.

Skyworks is also gaining from expanding growth opportunities tied to AI, wireless connectivity and infrastructure markets. The company highlighted accelerating Wi-Fi 7 adoption, early engagement in Wi-Fi 8 programs and increasing RF complexity driven by AI workloads, higher data rates and additional wireless bands. On the lastearnings call management highlighted strong growth in automotive and AI data center businesses, while expressing confidence that these trends will continue to support long-term diversification and content expansion.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Skyworks expects revenues in the range of $900 million to $950 million.



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However, Skyworks continues to face margin pressure from rising input costs and supply-related expenses. Management acknowledged that higher gold prices, expedited fees and broader cost increases remain headwinds, even as the company pursues selective pricing adjustments, fab optimization and cost-control initiatives to offset some of the pressure.

Skyworks also remains heavily dependent on a small number of large customers. Its largest customer represented approximately 60% of quarterly revenue, highlighting continued concentration risk. In addition, management reiterated that the company remains disciplined about pursuing only business opportunities that provide attractive economics, limiting participation in certain lower-margin Android and China handset segments.

Share Performance for CRUS & SWKS

In the past six months, CRUS stock has surged 48.1% while SWKS has jumped 29%.



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Valuation for CRUS & SWKS

In terms of Price/Book, CRUS shares are trading at 4.27X, higher than SWKS’ 2.18X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for CRUS & SWKS?

Over the past 60 days, analysts have revised their estimates marginally upward for CRUS’ bottom line for the current year.



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For SWKS, estimates have been revised upwards over the past 60 days.



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CRUS or SWKS: Which Stock is the Better Investment?

Both CRUS and SWKS currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Both Cirrus Logic and Skyworks are benefiting from strong demand trends in AI, smartphones and connectivity markets. However, Cirrus Logic appears better positioned for long-term growth due to its expanding diversification efforts, stronger momentum and broader product opportunities.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.