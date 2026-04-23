Cirrus Logic vs. Qualcomm: Which Mobile Chip Stock is the Better Buy?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS and QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM represent two distinct ways to play the mobile chip market. Cirrus Logic is a specialized analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company focused primarily on audio codecs, amplifiers and power solutions used in smartphones. The company is expanding into high-performance mixed-signal solutions like camera controllers and power chips, while also pushing into PCs, AI-enabled devices and automotive applications.

Qualcomm is a global leader in mobile system-on-chips (SoCs) and connectivity solutions, with its Snapdragon platforms powering a large portion of premium smartphones worldwide. The company is seeing strong momentum in high-end handsets, automotive and IoT segments, supported by growing adoption of AI-driven devices and edge computing solutions. Qualcomm’s diversification strategy spans PCs, automotive digital chassis, industrial IoT and even data center AI chips.

Let’s evaluate their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuations to determine which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for CRUS

Cirrus Logic is benefiting from solid momentum across its core mobile and computing markets, particularly in flagship smartphones and laptops, where its advanced audio solutions continue to gain traction. The company benefited in fiscal 2025 from the launch of its next-generation boosted amplifiers, which enhance audio performance in mobile devices, along with the introduction of its first 22-nanometer smart codec that strengthens its technological leadership.

Demand for these advanced components remained robust in the fiscal third quarter, as newer architectures enable system-level improvements, extend product life cycles and provide a foundation for stable, long-term revenue. At the same time, increasing design activity with major laptop platforms and traction in high-volume PC segments are reinforcing its growth trajectory.

The company’s growth is further supported by sustained demand for its latest architectures, which enable system-level enhancements, extend product life cycles and improve overall device performance. Strong design activity across major laptop platforms and increasing penetration into high-volume PC segments are accelerating its expansion beyond smartphones. Early shipments of amplifiers and codecs into mainstream PC platforms ahead of customer launches highlight Cirrus Logic’s growing role in next-generation computing devices, including emerging AI-enabled PCs.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Apart from this, Cirrus Logic is making notable progress in high-performance mixed-signal solutions, where customer interest remains strong. Its camera controller roadmap and next-generation components are gaining traction due to improved efficiency, enhanced features and performance benefits. At the same time, investments in advanced battery and power intellectual property are expected to expand its content opportunity within smartphones, positioning the company to capture incremental value as device complexity increases. Early sampling of a new voice-enablement component for AI PCs has also generated strong interest, signaling potential upside from AI-driven applications.

The company is diversifying its revenue base through expansion into general markets, such as professional audio, automotive, industrial and imaging applications. These segments typically offer longer product cycles and higher margins, providing stability and complementing its consumer-focused business. Supported by strong intellectual property and continued R&D investment, Cirrus Logic is well-positioned to capitalize on the expected growth in the mixed-signal market, which it projects to expand significantly through 2029.

However, Cirrus Logic faces several near-term challenges that could weigh on performance. Its heavy reliance on a key customer for a significant portion of revenue, particularly in the smartphone segment, creates concentration risk. Exposure to global markets also makes it vulnerable to foreign exchange fluctuations, tariffs and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. Additionally, ongoing weakness in parts of the Android ecosystem and intense competition within the semiconductor industry may pressure growth and margins in the near term.

The Case for QCOM

Qualcomm is gaining from strong momentum in its core handset business, particularly within flagship smartphones, where robust demand for premium and high-tier devices exceeded expectations during first-quarter fiscal 2026. The company delivered record revenues in its QCT segment, driven by strength in flagship handsets, alongside broad OEM adoption of its Snapdragon platforms and increasing traction from dual flagship product strategies. Continued expansion in the premium smartphone segment, coupled with significant share in key launches such as upcoming Samsung devices, is reinforcing its leadership in mobile chips.

The company is also benefiting from diversified growth across automotive and IoT segments, where it reported record revenues in automotive and positive momentum in IoT across industrial, edge networking and emerging categories like smart glasses. Strong demand for Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions and multiple collaborations with leading global automakers, along with growing adoption of Snapdragon-powered PCs and AI-enabled devices, are supporting its expansion beyond smartphones. Increasing engagement with cloud companies and the development of AI-native devices further highlight Qualcomm’s positioning in next-generation mobile and connected ecosystems.

However, Qualcomm is grappling with near-term challenges in the handset industry, particularly related to supply-side constraints. The company highlighted that the handset market is expected to be constrained by the availability and pricing of memory, especially DRAM, as suppliers redirect capacity toward AI data center demand. This industry-wide memory shortage and rising prices are likely to limit the overall scale of the handset market through the fiscal year.

The company is also facing cautious customer behavior, particularly among handset OEMs in key markets like China. Due to the current environment, several OEMs are taking a conservative approach by reducing chipset inventory levels, which is already reflected in Qualcomm’s near-term guidance. This inventory adjustment cycle could weigh on shipment volumes and create short-term demand volatility.

Additionally, broader industry dynamics continue to pose risks to growth visibility. The evolving supply-demand imbalance in critical components, coupled with pricing pressures and dependency on external suppliers, creates uncertainty for the mobile ecosystem. Qualcomm acknowledged that it will need to work closely with customers and suppliers as these conditions evolve, indicating ongoing operational challenges in navigating the current semiconductor environment.

Share Performance for CRUS & QCOM

In the past three months, CRUS stock has surged 34.2% while QCOM has declined 11.6%.



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Valuation for CRUS & QCOM

In terms of Price/Book, CRUS shares are trading at 4.12X, lower than QCOM’s 6.29X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for CRUS & QCOM?

Over the past 60 days, analysts have revised their estimates upwards for CRUS’ bottom line for the current year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For QCOM, estimates have been revised downwards over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRUS or QCOM: Which Stock Is the Better Investment?

While CRUS has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuation, CRUS seems to be a better option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.