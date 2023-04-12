Cirrus Logic Slips On Analyst Warnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) are sliding more than 10 percent on Wednesday morning trade after analysts at TF International issued a warning on Apple suppliers, prior to its launch of iPhone in September 2023. Analysts said Apple will abandon the solid-state button in iPhone 15 Pro models will abandon.

The shares of Austin-based developers of audio semiconductors smartphones have been on a decline after reaching a year-to-date high by end of March.

Currently, shares are at $91.00, down 10.34 percent from the previous close of $101.82 on a volume of 1,581,224.

