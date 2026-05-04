Cirrus Logic to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 6, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $439.8 million, which indicates an increase of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For the quarter, Cirrus Logic provided a revenue outlook between $410 million and $470 million.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, up 5.4% year over year.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.8%, on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Model Says About CRUS

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Cirrus Logic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

CRUS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors Shaping CRUS’ Q4 Results

Cirrus Logic continues to gain from solid momentum across its core mobile and computing markets, particularly in flagship smartphones and laptops, where its advanced audio solutions continue to gain traction. The company has been benefiting from its next-generation amplifiers and first 22-nanometer smart codec, which drove strong demand in the last reported quarter, while expanding traction in laptop platforms and high-volume PCs continues to support growth.

Cirrus is seeing encouraging progress in its high-performance mixed-signal portfolio, with sustained customer interest in its camera controller roadmap and next-generation solutions offering improved performance, efficiency and features. The company is also investing in advanced battery and power intellectual property, which is expected to expand its content opportunity in smartphones and support long-term value creation. In the PC market, shipments of its latest amplifiers and codecs into mainstream platforms ahead of customer launches mark a key step in scaling its presence. Early sampling of a new voice-enablement component for future AI PCs has drawn strong interest from leading OEMs and platform vendors, signaling potential upside from emerging AI-driven applications.

Cirrus Logic expects the mixed-signal market to expand from $6.8 billion in 2025 to $8.5 billion by 2029, driven by growth in both audio and high-performance mixed-signal categories.

We expect fiscal fourth-quarter revenues from High-Performance Mixed-Signal and Audio segments to be $176 million and $264 million, up from 169 million and $255 million, respectively, reported in the same period last year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Cirrus Logic’s investment in R&D could strengthen its competitive moat, as it maintains its leadership in smartphone audio, expands its high-performance mixed-signal portfolio and leverages custom silicon programs to drive longer-term growth and revenue visibility. For fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, the company anticipates combined GAAP R&D and SG&A to be between $147 million and $153 million.

However, the company continues to face multiple headwinds, including exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations and macroeconomic uncertainties, such as tariff-related risks. Intense competition in the semiconductor industry may have pressured margins, while heavy reliance on a key customer, particularly for iPhone-related sales, increases revenue concentration risk. Persistent weakness in the Android market might have hurt overall performance.

Recent Developments

On April 16, Cirrus Logic introduced a new lineup of industrial imaging ICs aimed at high-precision scanning applications. The launch broadens its industrial portfolio, offering a high-performance, highly integrated analog front-end solution for multi-function printers, scanners and next-generation industrial imaging systems.

CRUS’ Stock Performance

CRUS’ shares have surged 38.5% over the past six months. It has significantly outperformed the Electronics – Semiconductors industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s rise of 27.6% and 8.6%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRUS has outpaced Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM. QCOM climbed 1% during the same interval. CRUS underperformed Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and Monolithic Power MPWR, which grew 71.6% and 61.9%, respectively, in the same time frame.

A Look at CRUS’ Valuation

CRUS is trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 20.61, lower than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 33.83.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADI, QCOM and MPWR are trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 33.27, 21.75 and 86.79, respectively.

How to Approach CRUS Before Q4 Earnings Release

Cirrus Logic's commitment to innovation and adaptability, striving for continued success and market expansion in the consumer electronics sector, bodes well. However, the company’s margins are facing pressure from pricing, while Android weakness and customer concentration remain key risks.

Given these factors, it may not be a wise idea to bet on CRUS stock. It is better to wait for management’s commentary at the upcoming earnings call. New investors may be better off waiting for a more attractive entry point while existing stockholders may retain their positions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.