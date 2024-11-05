News & Insights

Cirrus Logic price target lowered to $105 from $120 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley lowered the firm’s price target on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to $105 from $120 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s weaker fiscal year guidance implies more muted unit expectations for the the second half of the year.

