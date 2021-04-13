Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cirrus Logic:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$245m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Cirrus Logic has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:CRUS Return on Capital Employed April 13th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Cirrus Logic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 55% in that time. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Cirrus Logic has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Cirrus Logic's ROCE

To sum it up, Cirrus Logic has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 135% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you're still interested in Cirrus Logic it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Cirrus Logic isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.