Cirrus Logic Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS):

Earnings: $44.84 million in Q4 vs. -$53.67 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.81 in Q4 vs. -$0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.05 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.64 per share Revenue: $371.83 million in Q4 vs. $372.82 million in the same period last year.

