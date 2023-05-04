Cirrus Logic Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS):

Earnings: -$53.67 million in Q4 vs. $96.41 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.97 in Q4 vs. $1.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.62 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $372.82 million in Q4 vs. $489.97 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $260 - $320 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.