Cirrus Logic Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $25.28 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $10.16 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.72 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $293.54 million from $279.29 million last year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $39.72 Mln. vs. $41.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $293.54 Mln vs. $279.29 Mln last year.

