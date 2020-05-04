Cirrus Logic Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.16 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $6.16 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.49 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $279.29 million from $240.44 million last year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $41.49 Mln. vs. $22.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $279.29 Mln vs. $240.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $200 - $250 Mln

