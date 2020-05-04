Markets
CRUS

Cirrus Logic Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.16 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $6.16 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.49 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $279.29 million from $240.44 million last year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $41.49 Mln. vs. $22.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $279.29 Mln vs. $240.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $200 - $250 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRUS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular