Cirrus Logic Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $68.51 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $29.93 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.59 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $374.67 million from $324.30 million last year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $85.59 Mln. vs. $55.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $374.67 Mln vs. $324.30 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $250 - $290 Mln

