Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) insiders are undoubtedly delighted they bought last year with gains to date at US$20k

Insiders who bought Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 5.0% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$518k is now worth US$538k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cirrus Logic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director John Forsyth for US$518k worth of shares, at about US$79.71 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$82.83. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. John Forsyth was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CRUS Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Does Cirrus Logic Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cirrus Logic insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cirrus Logic Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Cirrus Logic and their transactions don't cause us concern. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Cirrus Logic.

