Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Cirrus Logic (CRUS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $133.69 in the previous session. Cirrus Logic has gained 33.4% since the start of the year compared to the 28.6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 46.7% return for the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, Cirrus Logic reported EPS of $1.51 versus consensus estimate of $1.07 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 11.96%.

For the current fiscal year, Cirrus Logic is expected to post earnings of $7.11 per share on $1.82 in revenues. This represents a -5.7% change in EPS on a -3.79% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.06 per share on $1.85 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -0.8% and 1.38%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Cirrus Logic may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Cirrus Logic has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 41.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 18.1X versus its peer group's average of 22.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Cirrus Logic currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Cirrus Logic meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Cirrus Logic shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

