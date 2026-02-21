Cirrus Logic EVP Sells 3000 Shares as Company Experiences High Executive Transactional Activity

Key Points

One of Cirrus Logic's Executive Vice Presidents sold $3,000 for approximately $429,000.

The company just had a successful Q3 earnings report for its FY 2026, showing substantial growth.

10 stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic ›

Justin E. Dougherty, EVP, Global Operations at Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), reported the sale of 3,000 shares of common stock on Feb. 11, 2026, for total proceeds of approximately $429,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,000 Transaction value $429,480 Post-transaction shares (direct) 5,876 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $829,573.68

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($143.16). Post-transaction value based on the closing price of Feb. 11, 2026 (141.18).

Key questions

What proportion of Dougherty’s remaining holdings does this transaction represent?

This sale accounted for 33.80% of his direct holdings.

This sale accounted for 33.80% of his direct holdings. Were any indirect entities or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No; the filing indicates the trade was executed solely from Dougherty’s direct account, with no participation from trusts or option exercises.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $142.14 Market capitalization $7.25 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.97 billion Net income (TTM) $403.87 million

* Price and is calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Cirrus Logic is a fabless semiconductor provider that provides mixed-signal processing solutions and audio products such as audio codecs, smart codecs, boosted amplifiers, digital signal processors, and haptic drivers for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. It’s clientele spans across the world, especially in China and the U.S.

What this transaction means for investors

Dougherty was involved in transactions a week before this one, where he had performance-based restricted stock units that vested on Feb. 6. The stock units vested were a part of a performance program, in which the units vest based on a metric the company uses, so the additions were pre-determined. There were 5,462 shares added to his portfolio from the units that vested, and then 1,378 shares were disposed on behalf of the company to cover tax withholding requirements.

There were at least eight other executives that were involved in transactions after the company had its Q3 2026 earnings report on Feb. 3, but most of the transactions involved stock options or stock units that were scheduled ahead of time to vest. However, it has been very convenient timing for those executives as Cirrus posted record numbers in net income and earnings per share (EPS).

The stock is also up 18% in 2026 so far, after rising around that same amount for the entire year of 2025. With strong financials and stock performance, CRUS looks to have potential for substantial long-term growth.

Should you buy stock in Cirrus Logic right now?

Before you buy stock in Cirrus Logic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cirrus Logic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cirrus Logic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.