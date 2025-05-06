CIRRUS LOGIC Earnings Results: $CRUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CIRRUS LOGIC ($CRUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.67 per share, beating estimates of $1.20 by $0.47. The company also reported revenue of $424,460,000, beating estimates of $387,913,864 by $36,546,136.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CRUS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CIRRUS LOGIC Insider Trading Activity

CIRRUS LOGIC insiders have traded $CRUS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W BAUMGARTNER (EVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,593 shares for an estimated $765,119 .

. SCOTT THOMAS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $311,280

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CIRRUS LOGIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of CIRRUS LOGIC stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CIRRUS LOGIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRUS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CIRRUS LOGIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRUS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.