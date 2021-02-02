Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Cirrus Logic CRUS reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.13 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. Moreover, the bottom line grew 51.1% on a year-over-year basis, mainly driven by higher revenues.



Revenues



Total revenues of $485.8 million not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463 million but also increased 30% year over year. The top line, however, jumped 43.1% sequentially on higher-than-expected unit volumes for certain components shipping in recently launched smartphones.



Segment wise, portable audio product revenues (93% of total revenues) came in at $450.3 million, up 30.6% year over year. Moreover, non-portable audio and other products (7%) grew 19% to $35.5 million.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Profits & Margins



Non-GAAP gross profit of $251.7 million increased 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP gross margin, however, contracted 90 basis points (bps) to 51.8%.



Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP operating expenses jumped 2.5% year over year to $105.8 million.



Non-GAAP operating income of $145.9 million surged 54.2% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin of 30% expanded 470 bps.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



The company exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and marketable securities of $370.6 million compared with the $284.2 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter.



Accounts receivables were $244.8 million compared with the $181.5 million recorded in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Notably, the company did not have any long-term debt as of Dec 26, 2020.



Q4 Outlook



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company projects revenues between $280 million and $320 million. At the mid-point, the guidance suggests growth of 7.5% year over year. The mid-point of the revenue guidance lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.9 million.



Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider



Cirrus Logic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN, Zoom Video Communications ZM and Shopify SHOP, all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zoom Video Communications and Shopify is currently pegged at 9.33%, 25%, and 32.5%, respectively.



Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): Get Free Report



Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.