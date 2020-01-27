Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jan 29.

For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues between $325 million and $365 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $345.6 million, indicating a rise of 6.57% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.12, suggesting a 23% improvement from the year-earlier reported number.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 112.38%.

In the last reported quarter, it delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.55, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents as well as the year-ago figure of $1.08.

Total revenues of $389 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321 million and improved 6.2% year over and 63% sequentially as well.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

Cirrus Logic’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results are likely to have benefited from robust demand for certain components. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio might have been a tailwind.

Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for the company’s products in other applications including tablets, laptops and digital headsets is likely to have been a constant boon.

Buoyant demand for smart codecs, boosted amplifiers and haptic drivers in the Android market might have been a key catalyst.

The company is likely to have gained traction from a solid uptake of Apple (AAPL) iPhone 11 and new content gains in AirPods Pro. Apparently, Apple contributed to 81% of revenues in the last reported quarter.

However, fierce competition, adverse currency translations and a volatile macroeconomic environment are key persistent challenges to the stock this earnings season.

What Our Model Says

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cirrus Logic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cirrus Logic’s Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% make surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +10.80% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CEVA CEVA has an Earnings ESP of +27.06% and is Zacks #1 Ranked.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and is #1 Ranked.

