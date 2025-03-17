Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cirrus Logic (CRUS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cirrus Logic is one of 603 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cirrus Logic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS' full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CRUS has returned about 0.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -8.1%. As we can see, Cirrus Logic is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Fortinet (FTNT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.9%.

For Fortinet, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cirrus Logic belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.3% so far this year, so CRUS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Fortinet belongs to the Security industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved +4.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Cirrus Logic and Fortinet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.