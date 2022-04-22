Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock Moves -1.71%: What You Should Know

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) closed the most recent trading day at $76.88, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 8.73% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cirrus Logic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $420.4 million, up 43.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cirrus Logic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.17% higher. Cirrus Logic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cirrus Logic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.15.

Meanwhile, CRUS's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

