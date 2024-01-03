Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.07, changing hands as low as $80.00 per share. Cirrus Logic Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRUS's low point in its 52 week range is $65.0177 per share, with $111.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.13.

