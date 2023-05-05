Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

Cirrus Logic Inc CRUS reported adjusted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 92 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. However, the bottom line decreased 54.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.01 per share.

Total revenues of $372.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% but decreased 24% year over year. The downtick was primarily due to lower general market sales and reduced smartphone sales because a lower-priced smartphone was introduced in the previous quarter. Also, prolonged weakness in the China smartphone market affected the sales of general market battery and power products.

Segment Details

This Texas-based company rearranged its reportable segments and created a separate category in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, High-Performance Mixed-Signal and Audio. Cirrus Logic is expanding into other applications such as laptops, gaming, tablets and AR/VR.

CRUS’ High-Performance Mixed-Signal segment includes a few of its non-audio products. It contributed 38% to total revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter and declined 13.8% year over year to $140.4 million.

The Audio segment’s sales decreased 29% to $232.4 million and contributed 62% to the total revenues.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.1%, which contracted 280 basis points (bps) year over year.

Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 2.2% year over year to $119.8 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of $66.9 million decreased 50.8% year over year. Moreover, the non-GAAP operating profit margin contracted 980 bps to 17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and marketable securities of $445.8 million compared with $434.5 million as of Dec 24, 2022.

As of Mar 25, 2023, accounts receivable were $150.5 million compared with $270.5 million as of Dec 24, 2022.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, CRUS reported $48.3 million as net cash provided from operations compared with $258.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow was $36.6 million in the quarter under review.

The company repurchased 337,522 shares worth $35 million in the quarter under review. As of Mar 25, 2023, the company had $501.1 million worth of shares remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, the company projects revenues between $260 million and $320 million. Combined R&D and SG&A are projected to be between $142 million and $148 million. The gross margin is expected to be in the range of 49-51%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cirrus Logic currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Enfusion ENFN, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 1.8% in the past 60 days to $1.71 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 11.5%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 5.4%. Shares of DBX have decreased 7.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have increased 122.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enfusion’s 2023 earnings has increased 5.6% in the past 60 days to 19 cents per share.

Enfusion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 18.8%. Shares of the company have increased 3.2% in the past year.

