Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Cirrus Logic CRUS delivered third-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.41, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 as well as the year-ago figure of 91 cents.

Total revenues of $374.7 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $346 million and improved 16% year over year as well. Higher-than-expected volumes of boosted amplifiers, haptic drivers and smart codecs shipping in smartphones drove revenues.

However, on a sequential basis, revenues declined 4% due to reduction in sales to certain Android customers, ahead of product launches in the first half 2020.

Quarterly Details

Segment wise, portable audio product revenues (92% of total revenues) came in at $344.87 million, up 19.5% year over year. However, non-portable audio and other products (8%) decreased 16.4% to $29.8 million.

Cirrus Logic’s largest customer, apparently Apple, accounted for 83% of its sales for the reported quarter.

Non-GAAP gross profit of $197.8 million increased 21% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 240 basis points (bps) to 52.8%, driven by a favorable product mix. Supply chain efficiencies and cost reductions on certain products were also an upside

Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP operating expenses inched up 2.8% to $103.2 million. Non-GAAP operating income of $94.6 million too surged 50.1%. Moreover, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 590 bps from the year-ago quarter to 25.3%.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $342.3 million compared with $221.9 million at the end of the earlier reported quarter.

Accounts receivables were $175.9 million compared with $207.96 million in the last reported quarter. Notably, the company did not have any long-term debt during the quarter under review.

Cash flow from operations was $128.7 million in the quarter. As of Dec 28, 2019, the company has $170 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues between $250 million and $290 million, indicating a decline of 28% sequentially but an improvement of 13% year over year at the midpoint.

The guidance provided suggests strong demand for certain components shipping in smartphones, offset by normal seasonal trends.

