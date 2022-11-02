Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Cirrus Logic Inc CRUS delivered strong second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.2%. The bottom line rose 9.3% from the prior-year quarter's earnings of $1.82 per share.



Total revenues of $540.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% and increased 16% year over year. The performance was driven by its high mixed-signal content gains in smartphones along with a higher unit volume.

Segment Details

This Texas-based company rearranged its reportable segments and created a separate category in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, High-Performance Mixed-Signal and Audio. Cirrus Logic is expanding into other applications such as laptops, gaming, tablets and AR/VR.



Cirrus Logic’s High-Performance Mixed-Signal segment includes a few of its non-audio products. It contributed 38% to total revenues in the fiscal second quarter. Revenues from the same division surged 22.8% year over year to $202.7 million.

The Audio segment’s sales increased 12.3% to $337.8 million and contributed 62% to the total revenues.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.2%, which contracted 110 basis points (bps) year over year.



Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP operating expenses rose 8.2% year over year to $123.9 million.



Non-GAAP operating income of $147.7 million increased 18.5% year over year. Moreover, the non-GAAP operating profit margin increased 50 bps to 27.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and marketable securities of $427.9 million compared with $379.3 million as of Jun 25.



As of Sep 24, accounts receivables were $304.6 million compared with $206.3 million recorded as of Jun 25.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company reported $36 million as net cash provided from operations compared with $29 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company repurchased 582,876 shares worth $50 million in the quarter under review. As of Sep 24, the company had $586.1 million worth of shares remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization. The company also announced an additional share buyback worth $500 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Outlook

For third-quarter of fiscal 2023, the company projects revenues between $520 million and $580 million. Combined R&D and SG&A are projected to be between $153 million and $159 million. The gross margin is expected to be 49-51%.

