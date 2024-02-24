Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Price Target Increased by 6.85% to 99.45

The average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic (NasdaqGS:CRUS) has been revised to 99.45 / share. This is an increase of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 93.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from the latest reported closing price of 91.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 53,883K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,486K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 5.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,727K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 5.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,710K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 8.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,408K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,368K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 87.27% over the last quarter.

Cirrus Logic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

