Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Price Target Increased by 11.16% to 181.79

The average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic (NasdaqGS:CRUS) has been revised to $181.79 / share. This is an increase of 11.16% from the prior estimate of $163.54 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from the latest reported closing price of $166.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is an decrease of 317 owner(s) or 36.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.06%, an increase of 63.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 57,229K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,780K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,313K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 18.38% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,298K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,579K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,575K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 6.78% over the last quarter.

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