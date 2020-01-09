Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Cirrus Logic (CRUS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 11.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $85.07 in the previous session. Cirrus Logic has gained 2.3% since the start of the year compared to the 2.6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -0.2% return for the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2019, Cirrus Logic reported EPS of $1.55 versus consensus estimate of $0.95 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 21.11%.

For the current fiscal year, Cirrus Logic is expected to post earnings of $3.39 per share on $1.21 billion in revenues. This represents a 28.41% change in EPS on a 2.3% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.4 per share on $1.25 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 0.24% and 2.8%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Cirrus Logic may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Cirrus Logic has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 24.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24.2X versus its peer group's average of 12.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Cirrus Logic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Cirrus Logic meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Cirrus Logic shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does Cirrus Logic Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Cirrus Logic have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including Amkor Technology (AMKR), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), and Synaptics (SYNA), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Cirrus Logic, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

