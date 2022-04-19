Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cirrus Logic (CRUS) closed at $78.22, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 8.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cirrus Logic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 113.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $420.4 million, up 43.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cirrus Logic should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cirrus Logic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cirrus Logic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.38, which means Cirrus Logic is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CRUS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRUS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

