Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) closed the most recent trading day at $84.64, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cirrus Logic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $420.4 million, up 43.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.77% and +25.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cirrus Logic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cirrus Logic is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cirrus Logic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.03, which means Cirrus Logic is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CRUS has a PEG ratio of 1.33 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.