Cirrus Logic Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRUS

In trading on Monday, shares of Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.53, changing hands as low as $78.49 per share. Cirrus Logic Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRUS's low point in its 52 week range is $55.30 per share, with $103.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.57.

