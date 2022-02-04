Cirrus Logic and The New York Times highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 4, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research Shares Cirrus Logic CRUS as the Bull of the Day, The New York Times NYT asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on KB Home KBH and Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO.



Cirrus Logic(CRUS) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that sports a D for Value and a D for Growth. This chip stock just posted a beat and raise quarter and that is something that I love to see. It is like 6 months of good news all in one day. Let’s explore more about that idea in this Bull Of The Day article.

Cirrus Logic is a fabless semiconductor supplier, which develops, manufactures and markets analog, mixed-signal, and audio DSP integrated circuits (ICs). The company’s chips are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer markets including portable and non-portable media players, smartphones, tablets, home-theater receivers, automotive entertainment systems, televisions, docking stations, as well as wearables which includes, smart watches, action cameras, smart bands and VR headsets.

Beat And Raise

I like to say that a beat and raise is like 6 months of good news in one day. The idea is that the company just beat earnings estimates, that means the company did great over the last three months.

When the company raises expectations, they are giving you good news that looks forward over the next three months.

A clean beat and raise, like the one CRUS just posted the other week, gives you that 6 months of good news all at once.

I love to see beat and raise reports.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For CRUS, I see a decent history of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. There are three beats over the last four quarters. The three most recent quarters were the beats.

The average positive earnings surprise over the last fours quarters works out to be 16%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher. For CRUS, I see annual estimates moving higher.

Over the last 60 days, I see a few increases.

This quarter has increased from $0.82 to $1.06.

Next quarter has dipped from $0.70 to $0.68.

The full fiscal year 2022 has moved from $5.37 to $5.67.

Next fiscal year has moved to $5.84 and that is up from $5.62.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

The forward earnings multiple for CRUS checks in at 15x, which is pretty low given topline growth last quarter came in at 12.8%. The price to book multiple is 3.1x, and that level will keep value investors interested. The price-to-sales multiple checks in at 3x.

Margins have moved higher for this stock over the last three quarters and that coupled with topline growth is fueling higher earnings estimates. I see operating margins moving from 16.25% to 17.1% and then to 17.6% over the last three quarters.

The New York Times (NYT) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) following an earnings beat just the other day. Investors might be wondering how a stock like this can beat the number and still fall to the lowest Zacks Rank. Let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bear of the Day article.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in New York City, New York, The New York Times operates as a diversified media company that comprises newspapers, Internet businesses and other investments. The company ended fourth-quarter 2021 with approximately 8,789,000 paid subscriptions across its print and digital products. It added 375,000 net new digital subscriptions compared with the end of the third quarter of 2021. Of the total subscription net additions, 171,000 came from the digital news product, while 204,000 came from other digital-only products.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of NYT, I see four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last year. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For NYT I see annual estimates moving lower.

The Zacks Rank is more heavily influenced by the move in the annual numbers, and the movement is mixed for those numbers.

The current year 2022 consensus number has dropped from $1.36 to $1.23.

The next year has dropped from $1.58 to $1.45 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a majority of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing positive earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

KB Home

KB Home is one of the biggest U.S. homebuilders, currently operating in 47 markets. KBH attempts to build homes in highly desirable areas within states such as Colorado, Arizona, Texas, California, and Nevada. KBH allows buyers to customize many aspects of their homes. KBH is also committed to more energy-efficient offerings, with the firm boasting it’s “the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified.”

KBH has benefitted from the booming covid housing market that’s been driven by low interest rates, the desire for space, remote work, and more. Better still, millennials are finally fueling the market. This plays into KB Home’s strength since a majority (62% in 2021) of its clients are first-time buyers.

Plus, reports suggest the U.S. housing market is still millions of single-family homes short of current demand. Let’s also remember that even though 30-year mortgage rates are off their lows (around 2.65% in January 2021), they are still below their pre-covid selloff levels and very low by historical standards at 3.55% at the moment.

KBH topped Zacks Q4 earnings estimates in January, with quarterly revenue up 40%. Meanwhile, its FY21 sales climbed 37% to $5.7 billion and its net income soared 91% to $565 million. KB Home closed the year with a $4.95 billion backlog, up 67%. Despite all of the economic challenges, the firm raised its 2022 outlook and projected an average selling price between $480K to $490K, up from its $423K average last year.

Zacks estimates call for KB Home’s fiscal 2022 revenue to surge 30% to $7.5 billion and climb another 12% in FY23 to $8.4 billion. Its adjusted earnings are projected to soar 68% this year and 10% higher in 2023. KBH’s FY22 and FY23 consensus earnings estimates have jumped 29% and 25%, respectively since its fourth quarter release.

KB Home’s EPS revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now, and Wall Street is high on the stock with seven of the 10 brokerage recommendations Zacks has at “Strong Buys.” KBH is also part of the Building Products - Home Builders space that ranks in the top 25% of over 250 Zacks industries. And its 1.4% dividend yield tops the S&P 500's 1.3%.

KB Home’s dividend isn’t boosted by a falling stock price, with it up 96% in the last three years to top the S&P 500’s 70% and its industry’s average. The stock has suffered an up and down 12 months, and at $42.68 a share, it trades nearly 18% below its May highs.

KB Home’s current Zacks consensus price target represents 33% upside to Wednesday’s closing levels. And KBH is right on the cusp of breaking above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages. Sticking with the theme today, KBH is also trading at roughly decade-long lows (outside of the covid selloff) at 4.0X forward 12-month earnings. This marks a massive discount to its industry’s 8.7X.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Winnebago builds motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and boats under multiple brands, including its namesake, Chris-Craft, Grand Design, Newmar, and others. WGO completed its acquisition of the industry’s fastest-growing, premium pontoon boat manufacturer, Barletta, at the end of August—it bought Chris-Craft in 2018.

Winnebago’s business is somewhat cyclical, with big-ticket items often going out of style quickly in times of economic distress—last large YoY sales decline in 2009. Since then, WGO has been a largely unstoppable run, having posted strong double-digit sales growth in nine out of the past 12 years.

Unlike during the financial crisis, the pandemic helped fuel Winnebago for a variety of reasons. People are flush with cash from the soaring market and many others decided to make lifestyle changes. WGO posted 19% sales growth in FY20 and 54% in fiscal 2021 (period ended August 28) to help its adjusted earnings skyrocket 230%. Winnebago is coming off another round of impressive quarterly results (Q1 FY22) in December.

Looking ahead, Zacks estimates call for its full-year fiscal 2022 revenue to climb another 26% to $4.56 billion—vs. $2.36 billion in FY20. And Winnebago’s adjusted earnings are projected to surge 44%. The company’s strong outlook in the face of economic headwinds helped it raise guidance, which boosted its FY22 consensus EPS estimate by 31% since December, with FY23 up 11%.

Winnebago’s recent bottom-line revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment, and it’s crushed our quarterly earnings estimates by an average of 40% in the trailing four quarters. WGO executives bolstered its stock buyback program in 2021 and raised its dividend payout, with a 1% yield right now.

Winnebago shares have soared 600% in the past decade to crush its highly-ranked industry’s 330%. The stock has cooled down, with it roughly flat during the trailing 12 months. WGO closed regular trading Wednesday 20% below its records and 30% under its current Zacks consensus price target.

Furthermore, WGO trades at a 60% discount to its own year-long highs at 5.9X forward 12-month earnings and offers solid value compared to its industry. Most impressively, WGO is trading at roughly 10-year lows despite its market-beating stock price performance.

