Cirrus Logic and AeroVironment have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 10, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Cirrus Logic CRUS as the Bull of the Day and AeroVironment AVAV as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Intel Corp. INTC, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Cirrus Logic, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a fabless semiconductor supplier that develops high-precision, mixed-signal processing solutions. The company focuses on expanding markets where it can apply its processing knowledge to address challenging issues across the analog-to-digital divide.

The stock is displaying relative outperformance and has been making a series of 52-week highs. The price movement is a sign of strength as we head further into the new year. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock.

Cirrus Logic is part of the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry group, which currently ranks in the top 37% out of more than 250 industries. Because this group is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has throughout the past year:

Stocks in this group are also expected to experience above average earnings growth, signifying a powerful foundation that should lead to higher prices. Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Cirrus Logic remains devoted to pursuing its three-pronged growth strategy: first, protecting its leadership in smartphone audio; second, enhancing the amount of high-performance mixed-signal (HPMS) content in smartphones; and third, exploiting its capabilities in audio and HPMS to penetrate new markets.

The company has been gaining momentum from increased smartphone demand and product diversification, with notable expansion into PCs, AI-enabled interfaces, and automotive markets. The PC market is relatively large and stable, and successful penetration there could meaningfully diversify revenue in the coming years.

Last year, Cirrus benefited from the launch of a next-generation boosted amplifier, enabling higher audio performance for mobile devices. The debut of Cirrus Logic’s first 22-nanometer smart codec improved its technological leadership. It also continues to gain momentum in the laptop market with design wins on major platforms.

Tech heavyweight Apple is working with Cirrus Logic to establish new semiconductor process technologies. Apple boasted that this collaboration will enable Cirrus to develop mixed-signal solutions for the company’s applications, including advanced integrated circuits for Face ID systems.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

Cirrus Logic has established an impressive reporting history, surpassing earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. The company most recently delivered fiscal third-quarter earnings back in February of $2.97 per share, which marked a 22.7% surprise over the $2.42/share consensus estimate.

The precision audio and mixed-signal powerhouse delivered a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 31.8%. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

Analysts covering CRUS are in agreement and have raised their fourth-quarter estimates by 18.12% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $1.76/share, reflecting potential growth of 5.4% relative to same period in the prior year.

Let’s Get Technical

This market leader has seen its stock advance more than 30% already this year, all while the general market has struggled. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to experience this type of outperformance. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.

Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. The stock has been making a series of higher highs in 2026. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, CRUS stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Cirrus Logic has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and CRUS continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

Backed by a leading industry group and history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why CRUS stock is a compelling investment. Robust fundamentals combined with an appealing technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix.

Cirrus Logic is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. The company’s ability to generate solid cash flows is expected to help it sustain current share repurchases.

Recent positive earnings estimate revisions should serve to create a ‘floor’ in terms of any sudden or unexpected downside moves. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put CRUS on your shortlist.

AeroVironment designs and develops a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) including drones, as well as kinesis command and control software.

The company’s counter-UAS and precision strike, a loitering munitions solution, delivers actionable intelligence including radio frequency and electronic warfare systems. AeroVironment also offers autonomy, AI, and platform technologies, as well as data transmission systems for space operations.

Key challenges remain for AeroVironment in 2026. The company faces intense competitive pressures in evolving UAS and multi-domain markets. Attracting and retaining specialized engineers remains difficult in a rapidly scaling defense-tech environment.

The company is also heavily dependent on the government for revenues, exposing it to budget cuts, priority shifts, and procurement delays. Persistent gross margin erosion in recent quarters adds to the long list of concerns.

The Zacks Rundown

A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock, AeroVironment is a component of the Zacks Aerospace – Defense Equipment industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 39% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As we can see below, companies in this group remain relatively overvalued:

Stocks in the bottom tiers of industries can often be intriguing short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when they’re part of a lagging industry, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

AVAV shares have widely underperformed the market this year. Elevated valuation requires flawless backlog conversion to justify investing at these levels.

History of Earnings Misses & Deteriorating Outlook

AeroVironment missed the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. The company posted fiscal third-quarter earnings last month of 64 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%.

AeroVironment also missed on the top line as sales underwhelmed investors. This triggered cuts to forward guidance, contributing to fading earnings momentum and a lower Zacks Rank.

The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings miss of 12%. Consistently falling short of projections is a recipe for underperformance, and AVAV is no exception.

The drone technology company has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking into the fourth quarter, analysts cut estimates by 23.5% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is now $1.53 per share, translating to a 5% decline relative to same period in the prior year.

Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

As illustrated below, AVAV stock is in a sustained downtrend. Notice how the stock has been widely underperforming the major indices. Also note that shares are trading below downward-sloping 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages – another good sign for the bears.

AVAV stock has experienced what is known as a “death cross,” whereby the stock’s 50-day moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average. The lack of buying pressure is a sign that this stock should be avoided. Shares would have to make an outsized move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions. The stock has fallen more than 25% this year alone.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to make its way to new highs anytime soon. The fact that AVAV stock is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups adds yet another headwind to a long list of concerns.

Revenue concentration adds risk, as the loss of key agreements or less favorable terms could materially impact results. Intense competition may also restrict growth and pressure returns.

A shaky earnings history and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend. Bulls will want to steer clear of AVAV until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

Additional content:

Intel Stock Hits 5-Year High on Musk Deal – Is It Too Late to Buy?

Intel Corp.has recently staged a strong recovery from a weak phase in 2022-2024, signaling a major turnaround fueled by partnerships and restructuring efforts. Let us see how the stock is performing now, what lies ahead, and whether it's an appropriate time to buy the stock.

Intel Rides Momentum as Musk's Terafab Project Sparks Excitement

Intel stock made a huge move on Wednesday, up 11.4%, and pushed its year-to-date gains to 58.9%. In yesterday's trading session, Intel stock closed at $58.95, its highest close in nearly five years, and extended a six-day winning streak. Intel's shares have climbed an impressive 43.1% in the last six trading sessions.

So, what's behind such outsized gains? Apart from the temporary cease-fire agreement in the Middle East, optimism surrounding the company's latest partnership with Elon Musk's Terafab initiative lifted Intel's stock price.

Musk's Terafab project is one of Musk's most ambitious infrastructure ventures since Gigafactory 1. He intends to develop a $20-$25 billion semiconductor facility at Giga Texas. The planned semiconductor plant will be capable of generating around 1 terawatt of computing capacity annually and bring together Tesla, Inc., SpaceX, and xAI into a unified artificial intelligence (AI) hardware hub. Through Terafab, Musk aims to consolidate all aspects of the chip-making process, including design, fabrication, memory and packaging, in a single place.

So, what's in store for Intel? Since Terafab aims to establish large-scale production for cutting-edge AI chips, the demand for Intel's process technology is expected to increase, strengthening its foundry business. After all, Intel is one of the few companies globally that has expertise in chip fabrication, production and packaging. Also, being part of the Terafab project provides Intel with a reliable, long-term partner for its fabrication services, supporting long-term revenue growth and enhanced profitability.

Full Fab Ownership & Tactical Partnership to Propel Intel Stock Rally

No doubt, the Musk deal has lit a fire under Intel stock, but skeptics may argue that the euphoria is already priced in, leaving the stock under pressure to sustain its lofty levels. However, that isn't the case! From a technical perspective, Intel's shares are currently trading well above the long-term 200-day moving average (DMA) and the short-term 50 DMA, signaling an uptrend.

Technical Indicator & Overlays - Intel

There are also other factors driving optimism for Intel stock. The company recently bought back the 49% stake it had previously sold to Apollo Global Management in ???its Ireland manufacturing facility, Fab 34, which was originally sold to fund its manufacturing initiatives. By regaining full ownership of the plant, Intel has demonstrated its financial strength and can now retain all the revenues and margins.

The Fab 34 produces advanced chips used in data centers and AI servers, so having full control means Intel can better manage supply and capitalize on growing AI demand. The $14.2 billion repurchase also indicates a stronger balance sheet.

Nonetheless, NVIDIA Corp.'s investment in Intel has become a shot in the arm for the company to advance the development of its state-of-the-art process nodes, including the new 18A process. At the same time, CEO Lip-Bu Tan's aggressive measures to restructure the company's finances and progressive business strategy are beginning to show positive results.

Intel Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Intel's positive momentum appears sustainable over the long term, driven by strategic partnerships and full fab ownership, and a strengthening operational and financial outlook. The company is also showing bullish technical signals. Therefore, it's prudent for savvy investors to consider Intel stock, which currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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