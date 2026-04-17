Cirrus Logic Up 34% in 3 Months: Should Investors Buy Now or Wait?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS stock has gained 33.8% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 3% and 16.7%, respectively. The S&P 500 composite is up 1.7% over the same time frame. The company’s shares have soared 23% in a month.

CRUS has outpaced its peers, Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, with ADI and QCOM climbing 14.6% and 3.1%, respectively, during the same interval. However, Cirrus Logic underperformed Monolithic Power MPWR, which grew 30.7% in the same time frame.



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Following a strong rally, investors may wonder whether CRUS still has upside or if expectations have outpaced fundamentals. Let’s unpack the company’s fundamentals and challenges to ascertain the best course of action.

CRUS’ Key Growth Catalysts

Cirrus Logic is gaining from strong momentum across its core end markets, particularly in laptops and flagship smartphones, supported by continued innovation and design wins. The company benefited in fiscal 2025 from the launch of its next-generation boosted amplifiers, which enhance audio performance in mobile devices, along with the introduction of its first 22-nanometer smart codec that strengthens its technological leadership. Demand for these advanced components remained robust in the fiscal third quarter, as newer architectures enable system-level improvements, extend product life cycles and provide a foundation for stable, long-term revenue. At the same time, increasing design activity with major laptop platforms and traction in high-volume PC segments are reinforcing its growth trajectory.

Beyond audio, Cirrus is seeing encouraging progress in its high-performance mixed-signal portfolio, with sustained customer interest in its camera controller roadmap and next-generation solutions offering improved performance, efficiency and features. The company is also investing in advanced battery and power intellectual property, which is expected to expand its content opportunity in smartphones and support long-term value creation. In the PC market, shipments of its latest amplifiers and codecs into mainstream platforms ahead of customer launches mark a key step in scaling its presence. Additionally, early sampling of a new voice-enablement component for future AI PCs has drawn strong interest from leading OEMs and platform vendors, signaling potential upside from emerging AI-driven applications.

The company is also building momentum in its general market business by expanding into professional audio, automotive, industrial and imaging applications. These products, supported by strong intellectual property, typically offer longer life cycles and higher margins, making them a strategic complement to its core segments. Backed by these diversified growth drivers, Cirrus Logic expects the mixed-signal market to expand from $6.8 billion in 2025 to $8.5 billion by 2029, driven by growth in both audio and high-performance mixed-signal categories. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Cirrus Logic provided a revenue outlook between $410 million and $470 million.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Cirrus Logic’s investment in R&D could strengthen its competitive moat, as it maintains its leadership in smartphone audio, expands its high-performance mixed-signal portfolio and leverages custom silicon programs to drive longer-term growth and revenue visibility.

The company benefits from its fabless business model, which allows it to rely on third-party manufacturing partners while focusing on design, development and marketing. CRUS’ engagement with a new foundry partner, from which it began receiving and validating initial silicon in December 2023, is expected to strengthen wafer supply and enable future U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for advanced components. This partnership will also support the qualification of process technologies and core IP critical for next-generation power solutions. Overall, this asset-light approach reduces operational and financial risks while enabling greater flexibility and continued investment in innovation.



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However, the company is facing multiple headwinds that may pressure near-term performance. High exposure to international markets makes it vulnerable to foreign exchange fluctuations and macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariff-related risks that could disrupt operations. Intense competition in the semiconductor space is likely to weigh on margins. Additionally, heavy reliance on a key customer, particularly for iPhone-related sales, increases revenue risk, while continued weakness in the Android market may further adversely impact growth.

A Look at CRUS’ Valuation

CRUS is trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 20.69, lower than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 31.33.



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ADI, QCOM and MPWR are trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 30.05, 16.26 and 77.62, respectively.

Should You Buy or Hold Now?

Despite near-term headwinds, Cirrus Logic’s diversified growth drivers, innovation pipeline and expanding mixed-signal opportunities bode well for its long-term prospects.

CRUS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.