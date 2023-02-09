Cirne Lewis Cuts Stake in New Relic (NEWR)

Fintel reports that Cirne Lewis has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.17MM shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR). This represents 10.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.67MM shares and 11.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.11% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Relic is $66.47. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.11% from its latest reported closing price of $76.50.

The projected annual revenue for New Relic is $933MM, an increase of 4.98%. The projected annual EPS is $0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Relic. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWR is 0.43%, an increase of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 63,265K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWR is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eminence Capital holds 5,684K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 22.81% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 5,259K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 3,530K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 2,430K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,188K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 8.80% over the last quarter.

New Relic Background Information

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software.

