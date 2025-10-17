Markets

Circus Expands Global Production Network With New European Factory For Defense AI Robots

October 17, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Circus SE (CA1.DE), an AI and robotics company, on Friday announced plans to expand its global production network with a new European factory as part of its large-scale entry into the defense sector.

The company said that the launch is scheduled for 2026.

The facility will scale production of the CA-M, the world's first fully autonomous AI robotic system for troop supply.

The second factory will boost the company's global production capacity to over 10,000 robotic systems per year, positioning it as a key enabler of autonomous defense meal supply systems.

The expansion supports Europe's "Readiness 2030 / ReArm Europe" initiative, which aims to mobilize up to 800 billion euros in defense technology investments.

The company is also leveraging its AI robotics ecosystem and logistics intelligence platform to support data-driven defense supply chains.

The company's recent partnership with Meta (META) will further integrate locally controlled AI systems for mission-critical defense operations.

On Thursday, Circus SE closed trading 2.06% lesser at EUR 16.60 on the XETRA.

