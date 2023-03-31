Circular Solutions for Systemic Change: A Paradigm Shift in Sustainable Investing

Global growth has historically been fueled from extensive natural and material resource extraction that has greatly endangered our ability to build a sustainable and prosperous future. This current linear economic model, one that promotes economic growth through the destruction of our natural ecosystem, is unsustainable in its massive production of exponential amounts of non-recyclable waste products. A transition from the linear economy to the circular economy represents an unprecedented market opportunity of $4.5 trillion, offering the opportunity redefine and enhance portfolio value creation through capturing the inherent value of pricing in the circular economy into resilient portfolio construction.

The Sustainability Imperative: The Circular Economy Acceleration

As one of the most critical drivers towards building a regenerative and restorative economy, the circular economy is an important aspect of mitigating climate change and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In a circular economy, waste and pollution are designed out, allowing products to continue to be used and reused, replicating natural regenerative systems and preserving our ecological resource limits. Limiting primary resource extraction and promoting ethical resource management through circularity practices preserves value, while also promoting good heath and well being through limiting harmful emissions. Research has shown that 16,000 U.S. fatalities yearly are the result of air polluted by growing and raising food in our current linear economy, with 80 percent of those fatalities resulting from producing animal products like meat, dairy, and eggs. Balanced circular economy agricultural systems combined with ethical circularity practices designed to create regenerative systems can reduce inequality and improve health, leading to a better quality of life in the pursuit of a more sustainable and equitable society.

Accelerating the implementation of the circular economy requires a paradigm shift, one that prioritizes well being and equal and holistic access to resources to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

By exploring ways in which we can utilize systems based approaches while harnessing circularity principles, we can ensure that the circular economy acceleration unlocks the full potential of business models that are future-resilient through the integration of holistic circularity principles.

The Power of the Circular Economy as a Diversifier for Uncorrelated Alpha Generation

The compounding global crises of climate change, food insecurity, and geopolitical instability combined with current monetary policy mandates are creating a new financial landscape where it is imperative to identify opportunities for increased resource efficiency within strategic and tactical portfolio allocation strategies. Generating income, growth, and diversification strategies within a resilient portfolio require key sources of competitive advantage provided by capturing circular economy value designed to mitigate inputs by actively reducing waste outputs. Capturing circular economy value can be found within sectors promoting the use of secondary and regenerative material whose aim is to expand the global economy’s circularity from its current 7.2% contributing to increasing levels of societal and environmental change across the impact value chain.

By investing with a systemic focus in the circular economy, we can respect our planetary boundaries and ecological limits while providing a source of uncorrelated alpha generation, as closing the circularity gap may allow portfolio assets the opportunity to generate attractive risk adjusted returns that perform well regardless of the surrounding macro environment. Actively applying circular economy strategies to the five most common materials in the global economy - cement, aluminum, steel, plastics, and food can eliminate almost half of the remaining emissions from the production of goods, or 9.3 billion tonnes of CO2 by 2050. A full transition to a circular economy not only conserves our planetary resources, but creates a diversified hedge to manage 60/40 portfolio volatility as firms increase their commitment to apply circular economy principles to their business practices, building resilience and value that creates wide scale simultaneous benefits for stakeholders, society, and the environment.

Actionable Insights for De-risking Investments Utilizing Circularity Principles

How can investors capture value in the circular economy transition that is currently lost within our current linear economy?

Investors may apply the following actionable insights to build a resilient portfolio embedded with circularity insights:

How do companies within your portfolio measure their circular economy performance utilizing verifiable impact data to create innovative circular economy business models?

Does your portfolio contribute to the circular economy transition by supporting companies developing their competencies in circular design to enable product reuse and recycling?

How do companies within your portfolio support circular value across and throughout the product lifecycle?

The Shift Towards a Circular Economy for a Restorative Future

It’s vital that we make the move away from our current linear economy model to one that is circular, restorative , and regenerative. Identifying companies dedicated to transforming their businesses through circularity principles enables building a circular economy focused on increased resource efficiency and societal well being. A circular economy also requires an economy that prioritizes health, well being , and prosperity beyond material needs and material accumulation. By repositioning portfolios utilizing circularity insights, investors may benefit from alpha generation powered by circularity principles leading to attractive risk adjusted returns which respect planetary ecological limits and promote regenerative and sustainable economic development towards a future circular economy.

