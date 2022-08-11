CIRCOR Names Tony Najjar CEO; Arjun Sharma Becomes Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR), an engineering products maker, on Thursday said that it has appointed Tony Najjar as President, Chief Executive Officer, and named Arjun Sharma Chief Financial Officer.

Najjar, who joined the company in 2015, has most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer and Interim President, CEO.

He was promoted as COO and named interim President, CEO earlier this year, following the resignation of previous Chief Executive, President Scott Buckhout.

Sharma, who joined CIRCOR in 2009, has most recently served as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Interim CFO, following the resignation of previous Senior Vice President, CFO Abhishek Khandelwal.

Sharma will retain his leadership of business development in his new role, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.