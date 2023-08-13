Circor International (STU:CCI) Price Target Increased by 44.12% to 51.27

The average one-year price target for Circor International (STU:CCI) has been revised to 51.27 / share. This is an increase of 44.12% from the prior estimate of 35.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.77 to a high of 52.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.55% from the latest reported closing price of 50.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Circor International. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 10.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCI is 0.18%, an increase of 13.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.63% to 25,045K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,670K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares, representing a decrease of 57.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 23.08% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,485K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 24.19% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,346K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,223K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares, representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 59.93% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,027K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing a decrease of 61.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 18.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.