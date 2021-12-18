CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) investors are sitting on a loss of 61% if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) share price dropped 61% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 31% in the last year. Even worse, it's down 23% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that CIRCOR International didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, CIRCOR International saw its revenue increase by 6.4% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 10% over the period. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CIR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 18th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for CIRCOR International in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

CIRCOR International shareholders are down 31% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CIRCOR International better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - CIRCOR International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

CIRCOR International is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

