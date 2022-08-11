CIRCOR International, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR):

Earnings: -$21.48 million in Q1 vs. -$11.79 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CIRCOR International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Revenue: $185.65 million in Q1 vs. $176.45 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.