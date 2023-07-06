Circor International (CIR) Price Target Increased by 47.37% to 57.12

The average one-year price target for Circor International (NYSE:CIR) has been revised to 57.12 / share. This is an increase of 47.37% from the prior estimate of 38.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from the latest reported closing price of 56.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Circor International. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIR is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 24,557K shares. The put/call ratio of CIR is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,670K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares, representing a decrease of 57.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 23.08% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,485K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 24.19% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,361K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,355K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 28.33% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,346K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Circor International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CIRCOR International is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,200 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.