Circle Trades at a Higher P/B: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Shares of Circle Internet Group CRCL are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F, indicating that the market is pricing in very high growth expectations for the company.



In terms of the 12-month price/book ratio, CRCL is trading at 6.69X, significantly higher than the Zacks Financial Miscellaneous Services industry’s 2.5X and the Zacks Finance sector’s 4.09X. CRCL shares are also trading at a higher multiple than those of its peers, including Futu Holdings FUTU, IREN Limited IREN and Strategy Inc MSTR. Futu Holdings, IREN Limited and Strategy have current P/B ratios of 3.77X, 4.6X and 0.91X, respectively.

Price/Book Ratio -TTM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At such elevated valuation levels, the key question is whether Circle can justify the premium through its fundamentals and future growth potential. Let’s dig deeper to find out.

CRCL Broadens Reach Across Digital Assets

Circle’s expansion into a multi-asset digital ecosystem is emerging as a key driver of its long-term growth, as the company moves beyond a single stablecoin model to a broader suite of onchain financial instruments. While USDC remains the core foundation, Circle has expanded into additional digital assets such as EURC (a euro-denominated stablecoin) and USYC (a tokenized money market fund), enabling it to address a wider range of financial use cases. EURC has demonstrated strong momentum, with circulation growing significantly year over year, while USYC provides a yield-bearing alternative that complements payment stablecoins by supporting collateral and treasury workflows. This multi-asset approach allows Circle to participate not only in payments but also in trading, liquidity management and institutional finance, expanding its total addressable market.



The company’s strategy further strengthens this ecosystem through interoperability and liquidity services, such as Circle Mint and xReserve, which facilitate minting, redemption, custody and cross-chain compatibility of its digital assets. By enabling seamless movement and interaction across assets and blockchains, Circle reduces fragmentation and improves user experience, reinforcing network effects. As adoption grows across enterprises, financial institutions and developers, this multi-asset ecosystem is expected to deepen engagement, increase transaction volumes and ultimately drive sustainable long-term growth for CRCL.

CRCL’s Growth Backed by Infrastructure Evolution

Circle’s future growth relies on its expanding infrastructure. The company is developing its own Layer-1 blockchain, Arc, along with tools for developers and interoperability. Arc aims to serve as a financial system for the internet, enabling businesses to move real-world transactions on-chain with fast processing, stablecoin-based fees and privacy features. It is already gaining early adoption, with over 100 participants testing the platform before its planned mainnet launch.



Circle is investing heavily in developer infrastructure alongside its core blockchain. Its programmable wallets and smart contract platforms make it easier to create and deploy onchain applications with lower risks. This opens up more opportunities across payments, finance and commerce. At the same time, the cross-chain transfer protocol and the Gateway enable seamless USDC transfers across blockchains, improving liquidity and user experience. Strong cross-chain activity supports the importance of these solutions.



Additionally, the Circle Payments Network is emerging as a key driver, allowing institutions to conduct near-instant, 24/7 cross-border payments and settlements using stablecoins, with growing participation from financial institutions globally. Alongside this, StableFX offers onchain foreign exchange with continuous settlement and lower counterparty risk, enhancing Circle’s position in global markets.

CRCL Shares Outperform Industry & Peers

CRCL’s shares have outperformed the industry and its peers, which include Futu Holdings, IREN Limited and Strategy, in the year-to-date period.

CRCL stock has gained 13.8%, while IREN Limited, Futu Holdings and Strategy have declined 8%, 14.7% and 21.2%, respectively. In comparison, the broader industry has fallen 16.4% over the same period.

CRCL Stock’s YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Structural Risks Cloud CRCL’s Long-Term Outlook

Circle’s long-term prospects remain exposed to structural risks despite strong growth. The business is heavily reliant on interest income from USDC reserves, making earnings sensitive to declining rates. Regulatory uncertainty and evolving compliance requirements could reshape the stablecoin landscape and increase costs. Additionally, the reliance on market confidence in USDC exposes the institution to potential repayment shocks during times of crisis. Rising competition, reliance on key partners and operational risks tied to emerging blockchain infrastructure further add to uncertainty, making sustained profitability and adoption less predictable over the long term.

CRCL Faces Softening Earnings Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRCL’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 15 cents per share, down by 3 cents over the past 60 days.

The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, up 1 cent over the past 60 days, but significantly down from $1.02 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: What Should Investors Do With CRCL Stock?

Benefiting from strong ecosystem expansion, infrastructure innovation and improved market performance, CRCL has attractive long-term growth potential. However, its high valuation, declining earnings forecasts and structural risks related to regulation and interest rate sensitivity make the stock a risky investment for investors. Investors should retain the stock, awaiting stronger earnings visibility and a more favorable risk-reward balance.



Circle currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.