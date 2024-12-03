News & Insights

Stocks

Circle SpA Secures EU Grant for Green Maritime Project

December 03, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Circle SpA’s subsidiary, Magellan Circle, has secured a €208,000 grant from the EU’s Horizon Europe program to spearhead the Maritime Low Emission Network (MarLEN) project. This initiative aims to advance zero-emission maritime transport technologies, aligning with the EU’s climate goals. The project, involving 13 partners across Europe, will commence in January 2025 and spans 54 months.

For further insights into IT:CIRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.