Circle SpA Secures EU Grant for Green Maritime Project

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Circle SpA’s subsidiary, Magellan Circle, has secured a €208,000 grant from the EU’s Horizon Europe program to spearhead the Maritime Low Emission Network (MarLEN) project. This initiative aims to advance zero-emission maritime transport technologies, aligning with the EU’s climate goals. The project, involving 13 partners across Europe, will commence in January 2025 and spans 54 months.

For further insights into IT:CIRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.