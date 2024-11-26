News & Insights

Stocks

Circle SpA Joins EU Project to Boost Maritime Security

November 26, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Circle SpA’s subsidiary, Magellan Circle, has secured a significant role in the AI4COPSEC project, which aims to enhance maritime surveillance and environmental crisis response through cutting-edge AI and satellite technologies. This €272,500 grant-supported project, aligned with the EU’s Horizon Europe program, will see Magellan Circle focus on scientific communication to promote technological advancements in maritime security and environmental protection.

For further insights into IT:CIRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.