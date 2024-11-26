Circle SpA Joins EU Project to Boost Maritime Security

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.
Circle SpA’s subsidiary, Magellan Circle, has secured a significant role in the AI4COPSEC project, which aims to enhance maritime surveillance and environmental crisis response through cutting-edge AI and satellite technologies. This €272,500 grant-supported project, aligned with the EU’s Horizon Europe program, will see Magellan Circle focus on scientific communication to promote technological advancements in maritime security and environmental protection.
