Circle S.p.A. Boosts Capital with Share Buy-Back

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Circle S.p.A., a company specializing in digital solutions for logistics, purchased 1,980 of its own shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market between November 11-15, 2024, at an average price of 8.17 euros, totaling 16,169 euros. This buy-back initiative is part of a broader strategy authorized by shareholders earlier this year to optimize the company’s capital structure.
For further insights into IT:CIRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- New AI Push Proves Little Help to BlackBerry (TSE:BB)
- Shareholder Alert for iLearningEngines Holdings (NASDAQ:AILE)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/19/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.