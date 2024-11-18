Circle S.p.A. Boosts Capital with Share Buy-Back

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Circle S.p.A., a company specializing in digital solutions for logistics, purchased 1,980 of its own shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market between November 11-15, 2024, at an average price of 8.17 euros, totaling 16,169 euros. This buy-back initiative is part of a broader strategy authorized by shareholders earlier this year to optimize the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into IT:CIRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.