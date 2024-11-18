News & Insights

Circle S.p.A. Boosts Capital with Share Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 12:23 pm EST

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle S.p.A., a company specializing in digital solutions for logistics, purchased 1,980 of its own shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market between November 11-15, 2024, at an average price of 8.17 euros, totaling 16,169 euros. This buy-back initiative is part of a broader strategy authorized by shareholders earlier this year to optimize the company’s capital structure.

