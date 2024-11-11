Circle S.p.A. Advances with Strategic Share Buy-Back

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle S.p.A. has successfully executed a buy-back of 990 shares on the Euronext Growth Milan, reflecting its strategic financial maneuvers in the market. This move aligns with Circle’s broader ambitions in innovation and digital transformation within the logistics sector, as it continues to expand its technological offerings and strategic partnerships. As of November 2024, Circle holds a total of 30,030 shares, underscoring a calculated approach to shareholder value.

