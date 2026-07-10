Circle Receives New Regulatory Approval for National Trust Bank. Here's What It Could Mean For CRCL Stock

Key Points

Circle Internet Group received federal approval to operate First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A.

This will allow Circle to manage its own reserves in-house.

Investors should note that Circle's revenue remains heavily tied to interest rates.

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Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), the company behind the stablecoin, USDC, has been granted permission to operate its own national trust bank. On July 10, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) -- the federal agency that charters and supervises national banks -- gave Circle the go-ahead to establish one.

The new entity is legally named First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A., but will do business as Circle National Trust.

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What a national trust bank actually does

A national trust bank can hold and safeguard assets for customers, but it can’t take deposits or make loans the way a normal commercial bank does. The official greenlight means Circle can now operate under a single federal regulator, the OCC, rather than a patchwork of state-level supervision.

For now, the trust bank will provide custody -- holding and safeguarding assets -- only for Circle and its affiliates. Under the approved plan, Circle can later expand that custody service to a limited number of outside institutional customers, like banks and regulated derivatives firms, if there's demand.

CEO Jeremy Allaire called the approval "a defining step" for the company's infrastructure.

How Circle makes money from USDC

To understand why this matters, it helps to understand how Circle makes its money. The company issues USDC -- pegged one-for-one to the U.S. dollar -- and backed by reserves of cash and short-term Treasuries. Circle earns interest on those reserves -- $652.5 million last quarter. This makes up the vast majority of Circle's total revenue.

By owning a federally chartered trust bank, Circle will be able to manage its own reserves, something it currently pays others to do for it. Those fees would no longer be flowing out, boosting Circle’s bottom line.

And a single, clear federal regulator overseeing its operations could further reduce inefficiencies and provide clarity for potential clients. After all, the rules for stablecoins are still being written.

The regulatory backdrop behind this approval

The approval comes about a year after the GENIUS Act was passed by Congress last July. The law set the first federal framework for stablecoins, requiring issuers like Circle to hold 100% reserves in cash or short-term Treasuries and to disclose their reserve makeup monthly.

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Circle actually first filed for the trust charter back in June 2025 and received conditional approval in December. This is the official green light.

What this means for Circle investors

The full charter helps solidify Circle’s position in the stablecoin market and narrows Circle's regulatory risk. It will help validate Circle’s legitimacy in traditional finance circles.

That said, investors need to be aware of the risks here. Circle's revenue is heavily tied to interest rates: reserve income depends on the yield Circle earns on Treasuries, and that reserve return rate already slipped to 3.5% last quarter, down from a year earlier.

If rates fall, so does the income. On top of that, Circle hands a large share of USDC income to Coinbase under a distribution deal, capping how much of that reserve income Circle actually keeps.

The approval is a genuine milestone for Circle's standing with regulators. Whether it moves the needle on the business depends on how much this actually translates to increased demand, especially from institutional partners.

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.